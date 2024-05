May 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CEO Mike Wirth said on Monday that the transition to net zero emissions energy sources will have an inflationary impact on the economy.

Wirth, speaking at the Milken conference in Los Angeles, added that the world was not yet on track to decarbonize by 2050, in part because of the challenge of rising energy demand in developing countries. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Tanay Dhumal)