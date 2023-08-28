subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.
2 min read | august 28, 2023
Mashburn's new trucks, powered by compressed natural gas, will help lower carbon intensity in the San Joaquin Valley, California.
12 new CNG-powered trucks will serve Chevron operations in San Joaquin Valley, California, carrying salt used to process water for steam generation.
The new vehicles are owned and operated by Mashburn Transportation. This family- and woman-owned company has provided hauling services for Chevron for at least a decade.
dwight mashburn
general manager, Mashburn Transportation
CNG releases fewer carbon emissions than standard gasoline or diesel. It can be made from renewable natural gas (RNG) which can provide more benefits by helping to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels.
Why not go with electric or hydrogen trucks? The simple answer is CNG was the lower carbon alternative most capable of meeting Mashburn's needs.
The company needed trucks that could travel between 350-550 miles a day. Mashburn is also paid by weight for some of its cargo. Extra weight on a truck can limit the amount of product it can carry and still stay within road weight limits.
Electric trucks can weigh as much as 10,000 pounds more than CNG trucks because of their batteries. They can outweigh standard diesel trucks by up to 12,000 pounds. Electric trucks also can only travel about 250-300 miles per day, said Mashburn.
Hydrogen trucks weren't feasible for Mashburn because the production and infrastructure for hydrogen is not yet at the level the company needs.
CNG trucks are lighter than electric trucks-about 2,000 pounds heavier than standard diesel trucks-and they can travel up to 500 miles per day.
Chevron acquired Beyond6 and its nationwide network of CNG fuel stations. We have work underway to grow our network of CNG stations in California. Mashburn's new CNG trucks will fuel up at one of Chevron's CNG stations.
"We're investing in lower carbon businesses including renewable natural gas and compressed natural gas. And we're working with companies like Mashburn to transition from diesel fuel to lower carbon alternatives like CNG," said Adam Richey, a Chevron business development specialist.
