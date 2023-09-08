The spirit of volunteerism, whether from proud retirees like Hutchison or current employees, is alive and thriving in the region.

During preparations for Chevron Canada's 85th anniversary in May, we were prompted to redirect our efforts in response to the Alberta wildfires. Volunteers gathered donations, hosted a community BBQ for evacuees and raised funds to support those affected. Employees also came together to support each other during an uncertain time.

"Throughout my years at Chevron, I've watched the company step up in times of need," MacDonald said. "It's nice to see that legacy continue."