Chevron, Caterpillar to Collaborate on Hydrogen Projects

By Stephen Nakrosis

Caterpillar, Inc., and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. said Wednesday they would collaborate "to develop hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications, including prime power."

The companies said they will explore hydrogen as a commercially viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail and marine vessels. The companies will also seek to demonstrate hydrogen's use in prime power, they said.

As part of the collaboration, the companies "agreed to demonstrate a hydrogen-fueled locomotive and associated hydrogen-fueling infrastructure." Work on that project will begin immediately at locations across the U.S., the companies said.

Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp.

