Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron, Caterpillar to Collaborate on Hydrogen Projects

09/08/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Caterpillar, Inc., and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. said Wednesday they would collaborate "to develop hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications, including prime power."

The companies said they will explore hydrogen as a commercially viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail and marine vessels. The companies will also seek to demonstrate hydrogen's use in prime power, they said.

As part of the collaboration, the companies "agreed to demonstrate a hydrogen-fueled locomotive and associated hydrogen-fueling infrastructure." Work on that project will begin immediately at locations across the U.S., the companies said.

Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.70% 206.77 Delayed Quote.14.40%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.69% 96.39 Delayed Quote.14.93%
WTI 1.38% 69.375 Delayed Quote.42.73%
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
05:37pSuncor and Partners to Proceed With Project to Extend Life of Terra Nova Fiel..
MT
04:19pCHEVRON : Unit, Caterpillar to Collaborate on Development of Projects to Demonst..
MT
04:01pCHEVRON : Caterpillar announce collaboration agreement on hydrogen
PR
03:48pChevron, Caterpillar to Collaborate on Hydrogen Projects
DJ
09:22aEnergy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
05:12aChevron to Sell Test Batch of Sustainable Fuel to Delta Air Lines
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/07Asia eyes Australia blueprint as $100 billion oil, gas clean-up looms
RE
09/07ALPHABET : Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 149 B - -
Net income 2021 11 893 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 5,47%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 47 736
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 97,06 $
Average target price 122,57 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner President-Technical Center & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.93%187 705
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.34%230 941
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.95%211 129
BP PLC17.11%82 631
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.54%79 197
NESTE OYJ-7.81%49 592