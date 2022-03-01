Chevron : Celebrating Women Today and Every Day

2022marissa badenhorst: vice president of health, safety and environment As the Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Marissa is responsible for strategic planning and issues management, compliance assurance and emergency response across the enterprise. She started her career at Chevron in 2000. Before assuming her role in HSE, Marissa served as general manager of enterprise process safety. Prior to that, she worked as technical manager for Chevron Australia. As the Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Marissa is responsible for strategic planning and issues management, compliance assurance and emergency response across the enterprise. She started her career at Chevron in 2000. Before assuming her role in HSE, Marissa served as general manager of enterprise process safety. Prior to that, she worked as technical manager for Chevron Australia.

2021eimear bonner: first female chief technology officer for chevron Eimear began her career as an offshore petroleum engineer in the United Kingdom. Over her 22-year career with Chevron, she has held numerous leadership and engineering positions in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Kazakhstan and the United States. Eimear was appointed president of the Chevron Technical Center and chief technology officer in 2021.

2021marillyn hewson joins chevron's board of directors Marillyn was elected to Chevron's board of directors in 2021 and serves on the board's Audit Committee. An accomplished leader, Marillyn is the retired chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, which she joined more than 35 years ago as an industrial engineer. In 2019, TIME magazine identified Marillyn as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" and FORTUNE magazine ranked her No. 1 on its list of "50 Most Powerful Women in Business" for the second year in a row.

2021kim mchugh joins IOGP management committee Kim was appointed to the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers Management Committee, representing Chevron in 2021. Kim began her career in 1988 as an intern at BP, working in drilling and completions. She joined Chevron in 2011, then in 2018 became Chevron's first woman vice president of Drilling & Completions.

2020refaella waissertreiger: first female platform engineer in Israel After completing her military service in 2015, Refaella earned an engineering degree at Technion Israel Institute of Technology. In 2020 she joined Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, as a facility engineer and the first female to work on a natural gas production platform in Israel.

2019alice potter: first female country chair - Thailand Alice joined Chevron in 1994 as an environmental engineer. Over her career, she has held leadership roles across the downstream value chain including Retail, Americas Products and Oronite. Then in 2019, Alice became the first female country chair and general manager in Thailand.

2019renu sharma: first female country chair in the middle east Renu started her career journey with Chevron in 1996. She progressed through a series of roles from Marine Fuels, Trading and the Downstream and Chemicals business. She is a strong proponent of diversity and inclusion and started the Men Advocating for Real Change (MARC) networks in Singapore and Dubai. Then in 2019, Renu became the first female country chair and general manager of the Middle East.

2018jennifer guo: first female general manager, chevron upstream supply chain China-born Jennifer (Jingfei) Guo joined Chevron in the corporate procurement MBA development program in 2002. She held several supply chain leadership roles in the United States and Angola. In 2018, she became the first female general manager of Upstream Supply Chain, responsible for all goods and services in the global upstream organization.

2018liz schwarze: first female vp, chevron global exploration Liz Schwarze joined Chevron in 1990 as a development geologist in the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout her career, she's held positions in Exploration, Reservoir Management, Finance and Business Planning. Then, in 2018, Schwarze became Chevron's first woman vice president of Global Exploration.

2017mitra kashanchi: first foreign-born female in charge of a chevron refinery Iranian-born Mitra Kashanchi started with Chevron as a chemist at the El Segundo, California refinery. She worked in engineering and planning roles, then transitioned to operations. In 2017, she became the first foreign-born woman to head a Chevron refinery, when she was named general manager for the Salt Lake City, Utah Refinery.

2016rhonda morris: first woman of color named a chevron corporate officer After joining Chevron's Human Resources Development Program in 1991, Rhonda Morris held a number of roles of increasing responsibility in HR, global marketing and international products. In 2016, she became vice president and chief human resources officer, making her the first African-American woman to hold a Corporate Officer position.

2009pat yarrington: first female chevron cfo Starting as a financial analyst in 1980, Pat Yarrington became the company's first female CFO in 2009, managing through the global financial crisis and volatile commodity markets. Pat also served as Chairman of the SF Federal Reserve Bank. For her leadership in the business community, she was honored with the 2018 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

2003dr. susan longacre: first female chevron fellow Dr. Susan Longacre started her geological career in the reservoir engineering group of Getty Oil Co. in 1969. Over the years, her work in geological reservoir characterization contributed to her distinction of becoming one of the first Texaco Honorary Fellows in 1991, recognizing her technical contributions. As the first female Chevron Fellow, Susan actively mentored high-achieving young technical professionals in the Mentoring Excellence in Technology program

2002marty gilles: one of the first female leaders of a chevron refinery Marty Gilles started at the El Segundo Refinery in 1979 as a design engineer. Throughout the years, she held a number of different management positions. Then, in 2002, she became the general manager of the Hawaii Refinery, making her one of the first females to lead a Chevron refinery.

1996deborah jenks-reichhold: first female captain of chevron shipping Deborah Jenks-Reichhold joined Chevron shortly after her 1984 graduation from the California Maritime Academy. In 1995, she was promoted to pilot & mooring master, then, in 1996, she became Chevron Shipping's first-ever female captain.

1977carla anderson hills: first female chevron board member In 1975, Carla Anderson Hills was appointed secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, becoming only the third woman to hold a cabinet position. Then, in 1977, Hills became Standard Oil of California's first female board member. In her role, she was a published advocate for the energy industry.

1943vivian a. clark: first woman chevron service station manager Vivian A. Clark became Standard Stations' first woman service station manager in 1943. Clark was one of many women who supported the company's retail network during the war years.

1941viola atwell: one of chevron's first female truck drivers In 1941, Viola Atwell became the first woman truck driver at the company's Richmond refinery. She was just one example of Standard Oil of California's changing face as more women entered the workforce to support their families and country during wartime.