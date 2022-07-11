Chevron : Choppers are ready for hurricane season

Chevron is among the top operators in the Gulf of Mexico, and having our own fleet of helicopters - as well as a detailed game plan - minimizes the potential for production disruptions when crew evacuation becomes necessary.

"Other companies that depend on contracted helicopters to evacuate can't create their own schedule and might have to start departing the platform days in advance," said Jose Jaramillo, manager of Chevron's aircraft operations in the Gulf of Mexico. "With our own helicopters on standby, we have more flexibility in determining when to safely shut down the platform, and after the storm passes, we can quickly remobilize, assess our facilities and bring production back online days faster."