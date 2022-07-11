Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-07-11 pm EDT
141.22 USD   -1.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Choppers are ready for hurricane season

07/11/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
our operationschoppers are ready for hurricane season

1 min read | july 11, 2022

The Gulf of Mexico's six-month hurricane season kicked off June 1. Chevron has prepared for it through design, workplace safety training and by maintaining our own fleet of 18 helicopters for flying to and from our production platforms.

why it matters

Chevron is among the top operators in the Gulf of Mexico, and having our own fleet of helicopters - as well as a detailed game plan - minimizes the potential for production disruptions when crew evacuation becomes necessary.

"Other companies that depend on contracted helicopters to evacuate can't create their own schedule and might have to start departing the platform days in advance," said Jose Jaramillo, manager of Chevron's aircraft operations in the Gulf of Mexico. "With our own helicopters on standby, we have more flexibility in determining when to safely shut down the platform, and after the storm passes, we can quickly remobilize, assess our facilities and bring production back online days faster."

our role

Chevron focuses on protecting people and the environment.

  • Our platforms are designed to withstand once-in-a-thousand-year storms and have weathered numerous hurricanes in previous years
  • When a hurricane approaches, we shut down our operations before evacuating personnel. Shut-ins are meticulous but essential processes that lock hydrocarbons in reservoirs and wells.
  • Our in-house helicopter fleet is then dispatched to evacuate our offshore workers.
storm tracking

We work with professional meteorologists who specialize in the offshore environment and provide extremely accurate forecasts several days ahead of an approaching storm. This gives us time to prepare and manage our safe and efficient evacuations.

what we're saying

"We try to do everything as efficiently as possible," Jaramillo said. "We have a vested interest in keeping our employees safe and making sure we do things the right way."

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 B - -
Net income 2022 32 968 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 281 B 281 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 142,77 $
Average target price 179,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.66%280 516
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.68%362 673
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.98%191 678
BP PLC17.31%88 507
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 560
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.34.06%45 949