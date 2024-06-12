This year, the Genesis' spar will be submerged in deep water off Louisiana's coast, just as hundreds of other decommissioned structures have been before it.

It's not unusual for platform components to be repurposed. For instance, in 2022, Chevron's Pascagoula Refinery in Mississippi donated equipment for use as artificial reefs offshore.

Genesis is unique in that it is a floating spar, not a fixed structure, being turned into a fish habitat.

"When complete, the project will give Genesis the opportunity to continue to benefit marine life for generations to come," said Casey Voisin, offshore installation manager.