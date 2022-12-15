Chevron Division Invests in Carbon Capture and Removal Tech Company Svante

By Kathryn Hardison

Chevron Corp. said Thursday that one of its divisions is the lead investor in the latest funding round for Svante, a carbon capture and removal technology company.

Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., invested in the round, which raised $318 million that will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of carbon capture technology, the companies said. Chevron didn't state how much it invested.

Svante, which was founded in 2007, has developed carbon capture and removal technology using structured adsorbent beds, known as filters, it said. The funding is intended to support its commercial-scale filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver, which is anticipated to produce enough filter modules to capture millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide per year across hundreds of large-scale carbon capture and storage facilities.

Other fundraising round participants include existing shareholders Temasek, OGCI Climate Investments, Delek US and Hesta AG, the companies said, along with new investors such as 3M Ventures, the venture capital arm of 3M Co.

