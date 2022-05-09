Log in
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:11:03 pm EDT
160.45 USD   -6.00%
02:46pChevron Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:17aINSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
05/06INSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
Chevron Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $159.44, down $11.25 or 6.59%


--Would be lowest close since April 29, 2022, when it closed at $156.67

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.41%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Up 1.77% month-to-date

--Up 35.87% year-to-date

--Down 8.31% from its all-time closing high of $173.89 on April 18, 2022

--Up 45.51% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $109.57

--Down 8.31% from its 52-week closing high of $173.89 on April 18, 2022

--Up 69.1% from its 52-week closing low of $94.29 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $159.14

--Down 6.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 15, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.87%

--Second worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 74.15 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:27:59 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1445ET

