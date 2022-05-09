Chevron Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $159.44, down $11.25 or 6.59%
--Would be lowest close since April 29, 2022, when it closed at $156.67
--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.41%
--Currently down two of the past three days
--Up 1.77% month-to-date
--Up 35.87% year-to-date
--Down 8.31% from its all-time closing high of $173.89 on April 18, 2022
--Up 45.51% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $109.57
--Down 8.31% from its 52-week closing high of $173.89 on April 18, 2022
--Up 69.1% from its 52-week closing low of $94.29 on Aug. 19, 2021
--Traded as low as $159.14
--Down 6.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 15, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.87%
--Second worst performer in the DJIA today
--Subtracted 74.15 points from the DJIA so far today
All data as of 2:27:59 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
