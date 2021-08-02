Log in
Chevron : Eimear Bonner Appointed Chevron Vice President

08/02/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) today announced the appointment of Eimear Bonner as vice president, reporting to Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth, effective August 2. Bonner will also continue as president, Chevron Technical Center, and chief technology officer, overseeing the application of technology, research and development, and Chevron’s digital strategy.

“I welcome Eimear to Chevron’s executive leadership team,” Wirth said. “Eimear is an accomplished leader. Her perspective, earned through numerous assignments managing some of the company’s most significant assets, prepares her to serve our company and our stockholders well in this key role.”

Bonner, 47, served as general director of Chevron’s largest joint venture, Tengizchevroil (TCO), in Kazakhstan from 2018, an organization of approximately 5,000 direct employees and a total workforce exceeding 40,000. She was responsible for ensuring strong business performance, advancing TCO’s FGP/WPMP expansion project, managing relationships with stakeholders in the Kazakhstan government, partner companies and the communities, and leading TCO’s organization transformation.

She began her career as an offshore petroleum engineer in the United Kingdom, and over her 22-year career with Chevron, Bonner has held numerous leadership and engineering positions in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as general manager, Strategy, at the company’s headquarters. Bonner received her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Queen’s University Belfast, and her master’s degrees in advanced chemical engineering and petroleum engineering from Imperial College London.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
