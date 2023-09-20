By 2050, the world's population is expected to grow by 2 billion, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts a nearly 50% increase in global energy use. Natural gas is one solution that can provide reliable, lower carbon energy at scale. Increasing natural gas production in the Permian Basin and Eastern Mediterranean can help keep pace with demand.

At the annual conference, Freeman Shaheen, the president of Chevron Global Gas, stressed the need for developing LNG's capacity with the long game in mind.