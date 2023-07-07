While participating in a mainstage executive roundtable with an audience of more than 3,000 people, Elci noted that no one company, industry or country acting alone can meet the world's energy needs. The panel discussion between leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy, ChargePoint, Ford Pro, and Southern California Edison gave the audience multiple perspectives on the future of commercial transportation.

Elci spoke about the value of partnership in delivering progress today, referencing some of our own joint efforts. For example, we are:

to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen. Co-developing and constructing hydrogen fueling sites in California with Iwatani Corporation of America.

Earlier this year we finalized the previously announced acquisition of Beyond6, LLC and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas stations.