Most recently, Woodard joined co-workers from a facility in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to plant trees at the Woodlands Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust.

It wasn't the first time they'd volunteered at the center. They previously planted vegetation there, participated in fundraising efforts and helped replace an aging pedestrian bridge on a hiking trail.

"I would encourage all workplace teams to use volunteering as a team building opportunity," said Woodard, an Americas manufacturing and supply general manager at Chevron's Oronite plant. "It helps you get to know your co-workers at a different level."