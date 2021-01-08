Chevron : I am ... a corporate affairs specialist

Chevron produces energy to meet the world's needs, but Chevron itself is a product of its workforce and human ingenuity. The 'Day in the Life' series showcases how Chevron will lead in the future of energy by curating the best talent to solve the most complex problems. Through this series, we highlight the people that make our company unique, as they give us an insider's look at their work days and share a bit about their lives at Chevron.
day in the life
As a corporate affairs specialist in Myanmar, Kalaya Oo's job entails engagements with governments, the public and social investments. She is proud of the work she does with Chevron to help support the future of energy in Myanmar.
