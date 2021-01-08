Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : I am ... a corporate affairs specialist

01/08/2021 | 01:36pm EST
featurei am … a corporate affairs specialist

Chevron produces energy to meet the world's needs, but Chevron itself is a product of its workforce and human ingenuity. The 'Day in the Life' series showcases how Chevron will lead in the future of energy by curating the best talent to solve the most complex problems. Through this series, we highlight the people that make our company unique, as they give us an insider's look at their work days and share a bit about their lives at Chevron.

day in the life

As a corporate affairs specialist in Myanmar, Kalaya Oo's job entails engagements with governments, the public and social investments. She is proud of the work she does with Chevron to help support the future of energy in Myanmar.

Published: January 2021

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:35:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 95 177 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 732 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,7x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 103,37 $
Last Close Price 90,22 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION6.83%173 703
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA3.26%7 305
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.0.70%6 680
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED9.09%4 853
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION1.04%4 205
GS HOLDINGS CORP.2.00%3 403
