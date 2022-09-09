Chevron : Incubator plays matchmaker with businesses, new energy tech

It's all about connection.Scientists and researchers at national labs and universities are often pioneering new technologies but have no way to bring them to the market and scale them up. Entrepreneurs have the business acumen and resources to commercially develop a new technology but don't always have the tech at hand.

Chevron Studio connects the two sides, making it possible for cutting-edge technology and inventions that may enable lower carbon intensity to be deployed on a larger scale and have a greater impact.

"We know there's a lot of intellectual property developed in the national labs and universities that, with the right nurturing, can be developed into businesses offering promising solutions to lower carbon intensity," said Gautam Phanse, strategic relationship manager for Chevron Technology Ventures.