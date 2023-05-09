Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05:54 2023-05-09 pm EDT
160.10 USD   +0.33%
01:48pChevron : Investment feeds solutions for energy's biggest challenges
PU
11:38aChevron : Sensor network is changing the way methane is detected
PU
05/08Chile signs oil import deal with Argentina's YPF 
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Investment feeds solutions for energy's biggest challenges

05/09/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

emissions solutionsinvestment feeds solutions for energy's biggest challenges

1 min read | may 09, 2023

Sunday Shepherd, Chevron's general manager of strategy.

As a geologist who spent the first half of her career exploring for oil and gas, Sunday Shepherd has built her career out of helping Chevron identify new sources of energy.

The world's growing need for those resources fuels her passion for helping determine how and why Chevron invests profits. This year, those investments include $8 billion for our U.S. production business and $2 billion for lower carbon capital expenditures across all segments.

"We have a really noble mission: We provide the energy the world needs," said Shepherd, Chevron's general manager of strategy. "As we navigate the next 20 years, we'll continue to advance technologies, and I enjoy thinking through what might be possible."

the right mix

To safely deliver more lower carbon energy to a growing world, we're investing in a lower carbon intensity traditional oil and gas business and other lower carbon energy sources.

"We're focused on areas that have the potential to get to a scale that works for Chevron and that would be strong contributors to the overall energy mix," Shepherd explained.

This year's capital budget for supporting production across our operations includes, approximately:

  • More than $4 billion for our Permian Basin development.
  • More than 20% of total upstream capital expenditure for projects in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • $500 million to lower the carbon intensity of our traditional operations.

Across our downstream operations, Chevron plans to spend $1 billion to grow renewable fuels production capacity.

Chevron plans to invest $10 billion in lower carbon projects through 2028 and remains committed to collaborating in new ways to accelerate progress.

investing in the invisible

As we work to reduce the carbon intensity of our existing businesses, we're investing in a variety of methane reduction tools. This includes technology to detect, measure and fix leaks of the invisible, odorless greenhouse gas.

"Our overall strategy is to keep it in the pipe," Shepherd said. "We're accomplishing this through technology, smart facility designs and best operational practices. We are constantly working to lower emissions from our portfolio, and these investments are helping make that possible."

chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
01:48pChevron : Investment feeds solutions for energy's biggest challenges
PU
11:38aChevron : Sensor network is changing the way methane is detected
PU
05/08Chile signs oil import deal with Argentina's YPF 
RE
05/08Majority Action Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Chevron Corporation
CI
05/08Suriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and Qatar..
RE
05/08American Baptist Home Mission Society Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Urge S..
CI
05/08Chevron : Methane detection efforts are out of this world
PU
05/06Australian Treasurer urges parliament to back petroleum tax changes
RE
05/06Warren Buffett says Berkshire not planning to buy Occidental Petroleum
RE
05/06Berkshire hathaway inc- aggregate fair value of equity investmen…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 205 B - -
Net income 2023 25 713 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 302 B 302 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 159,58 $
Average target price 188,93 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.09%302 347
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.49%122 095
CNOOC LIMITED30.86%79 153
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.70%66 884
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.65%62 907
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-3.65%52 953
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer