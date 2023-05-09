Chevron : Investment feeds solutions for energy's biggest challenges

As a geologist who spent the first half of her career exploring for oil and gas, Sunday Shepherd has built her career out of helping Chevron identify new sources of energy.

The world's growing need for those resources fuels her passion for helping determine how and why Chevron invests profits. This year, those investments include $8 billion for our U.S. production business and $2 billion for lower carbon capital expenditures across all segments.

"We have a really noble mission: We provide the energy the world needs," said Shepherd, Chevron's general manager of strategy. "As we navigate the next 20 years, we'll continue to advance technologies, and I enjoy thinking through what might be possible."