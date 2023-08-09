subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

The Iowa State Fair, which regularly draws more than 1 million visitors, is recognized for its size, attendance and countless contributions to childhood memories.

Such impressions are etched in Rachel Geilenfeld's mind. As a child growing up in Iowa, her visits to the fair made a strong impression.

Today, as a Chevron Renewable Energy Group (REG) policy advisor, she returns to the fair as a renewable fuels advocate. Geilenfeld will use the opportunity to highlight our leadership in biofuels production.

"Chevron is part of the biofuels industry and, by extension, the agricultural industry," she said. "The Iowa State Fair sets the stage for agriculture, so this is really a great place to showcase our work."