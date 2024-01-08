CHEVRON : Jefferies raises its recommendation

January 08, 2024 at 08:25 am EST Share

Jefferies raises its recommendation on Chevron from 'hold' to 'buy' with a price target maintained at $184, deeming it 'well positioned to reverse the performance trend in 2024' after lagging its US peers in 2023.



'With better execution, higher visibility and confidence in the numbers, we see potential for CFPS (cash flow per share) growth to translate into positive revisions and improved valuation', says the broker.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.