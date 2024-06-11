Cautionary statement

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR"

PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER IMPORTANT LEGAL DISCLAIMERS

This presentation contains forward-looking images and statements relating to Chevron's lower carbon strategy and operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the petroleum, chemicals, and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "progress," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, are intended to identify such forward looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include such words.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve any aspiration, target or objective outlined in this presentation is subject to numerous risks, many of which are outside of our control. Examples of such risks include: (1) sufficient and substantial advances in technology, including the continuing progress of commercially viable technologies and low- or non-carbon-based energy sources; (2) laws, governmental regulation, policies, and other enabling actions, including those regarding subsidies, tax and other incentives as well as the granting of necessary permits by governing authorities; (3) the availability and acceptability of cost-effective, verifiable carbon credits; (4) the availability of suppliers that can meet our sustainability-related standards; (5) evolving regulatory requirements, including changes to IPCC's Global Warming Potentials and U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, affecting ESG standards or disclosures; (6) evolving standards for tracking and reporting on emissions and emissions reductions and removals; (7) customers' and consumers' preferences and use of the company's products or substitute products; (8) actions taken by the company's competitors in response to legislation and regulations; and (9) successful negotiations for carbon capture and storage and nature-based solutions. Further, standards of measurement and performance set forth in this presentation made in reference to our environmental, social, governance, and other

sustainability plans, goals and targets may be based on protocols, processes and assumptions that continue to evolve and are subject to change in the future, including due to the impact of future regulation. The reader should not place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in Israel and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; development of large carbon capture and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company's joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or startup of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the

potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment, or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and

regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures related to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the company and PDC Energy, Inc. and achieve the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including the expected incremental annual free cash flow; the risk that regulatory approvals with respect to the Hess Corporation (Hess) transaction are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated by the company and Hess; potential delays in consummating the Hess transaction, including as a result of regulatory proceedings or the ongoing arbitration proceedings regarding preemptive rights in the Stabroek Block joint operating agreement; risks that such ongoing arbitration is not satisfactorily resolved and the potential transaction fails to be consummated; uncertainties as to whether the potential transaction, if consummated, will achieve its anticipated economic benefits, including as a result of regulatory proceedings and risks associated with third-party contracts containing material consent, anti-assignment, transfer or other provisions that may be related to the potential transaction that are not waived or otherwise satisfactorily resolved; the company's ability to integrate Hess' operations in a successful manner and in the expected time period; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms, or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; changes to the company's capital allocation strategies; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth

under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 20 through 26 of the company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this

presentation could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

As used in this presentation, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Terms such as "resources" may be used in this presentation to describe certain aspects of Chevron's portfolio and oil and gas properties beyond the proved reserves. For definitions of, and further information regarding, this and other terms, see the "Glossary of Energy and Financial Terms" on pages 26 through 27 of Chevron's 2023 Supplement to the Annual Report available at chevron.com. Also see Appendix: slide notes at the end of this presentation for additional definitions, source information, calculations and other information.

This presentation is meant to be read in conjunction with the related transcripts posted on Chevron.com under the headings "Investors," "Events & Presentations."