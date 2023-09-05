By Rhiannon Hoyle

Workers at two giant natural-gas operations run by Chevron in Australia are planning a two-week strike starting Sept. 14, said Offshore Alliance, a partnership between two local unions.

The strike would begin after a week of other types of industrial action, including a number of work bans and shorter stoppages, which are due to occur from Thursday, Offshore Alliance said in a statement on Tuesday.

Labor disputes between energy companies in Australia and their employees have jolted gas markets worldwide in recent weeks, with the threat of walkouts fueling concerns of a sudden drop in liquefied natural gas exports from Australia, which rivals Qatar as the largest exporter of the supercooled fuel.

