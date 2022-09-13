Chevron : Meet the brains of the oilfield

When Matthew Konieczka walks into Chevron's Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) in Midland, Texas, it's as if he's entering the nerve center of our Permian Basin operations. Large screens-paired with sophisticated control panels-provide workers with real-time analysis of operations every minute of the day.

It's an incredible sight for Konieczka, the Mid-Continent IOCC's superintendent of operations, as he recalls a time when operations were less sophisticated.

"In the past when there was an issue, field operators would get an alarm in the middle of the night, have to crawl out of bed, open their laptop and if necessary, drive to a site to inspect the asset," he said. "Today, operators are monitoring the facilities from the IOCC and can in certain circumstances resolve an issue without even having to leave the building."

Our Mid-Continent Business IOCC is among several we've installed throughout our U.S. and global operations.