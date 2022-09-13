Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-13 pm EDT
159.41 USD   -1.90%
08:35aChevron Returns as Titanium Sponsor of Africa Oil Week
AQ
08:30aChevron Returns as Titanium Sponsor of Africa Oil Week The supermajor's commitment to environmental progress alongside energy delivery a welcome voice for AOW 2022
AQ
09/12CHEVRON : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber
PU
Chevron : Meet the brains of the oilfield

09/13/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
our operationsmeet the brains of the oilfield

2 min read | september 13, 2022

Chevron workers are pictured monitoring computers at our Integrated Operations Control Center in Midland, Texas.

When Matthew Konieczka walks into Chevron's Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) in Midland, Texas, it's as if he's entering the nerve center of our Permian Basin operations. Large screens-paired with sophisticated control panels-provide workers with real-time analysis of operations every minute of the day.

It's an incredible sight for Konieczka, the Mid-Continent IOCC's superintendent of operations, as he recalls a time when operations were less sophisticated.

"In the past when there was an issue, field operators would get an alarm in the middle of the night, have to crawl out of bed, open their laptop and if necessary, drive to a site to inspect the asset," he said. "Today, operators are monitoring the facilities from the IOCC and can in certain circumstances resolve an issue without even having to leave the building."

Our Mid-Continent Business IOCC is among several we've installed throughout our U.S. and global operations.

what's new

In a sprawling facility in northwest Kazakhstan, you'll find an IOCC that allows us to control local field production from a single location.

The center highlights a new way of working in Tengiz, one of the world's deepest producing supergiant oil field, as well as the ways in which IOCCs can drive better collaboration and decision making throughout the value chain.

why it matters

The Kazakhstan IOCC is changing how we run the Tengiz operation by integrating all control rooms into a centralized, state-of-the-art building, applying advanced technologies and new workflows to optimize our operations.

The center is considered the brains of Kazakhstan operations; it is integrating all the different processing powers and field facilities considered crucial to the success of our business.

team effort

The IOCC program in Kazakhstan was commissioned earlier this year.

The project's success was the result of a team effort among Chevron, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGas and LukArco, who formed the Tengizchevroil joint venture decades ago to develop the Tengiz field.

the ABCs of IOCCs

Chevron's IOCCs serve as the nerve centers for operations in Chevron units throughout the globe.

  • In northern Colorado, our IOCC allows our automated oil and natural gas facilities to be monitored and controlled remotely and in real time.
  • In the San Joaquin Valley, we are consolidating all oil and water plant centers from six fields into a central location.
  • In Thailand, more than 1,000 hours of field remote operations and controls have been logged for three fields since the unit's new IOCC room opened in October 2021.
  • At Chevron's Mid-Continent Business Unit, our central operations hub allows us to monitor, control and optimize our unconventional assets.
"It's really changed the nature of how we work in the unconventional space. I see enormous potential in these facilities, and I'm excited about where we're going."

matthew konieczka

superintendent of operations, integrated operations control center

topics covered
Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 B - -
Net income 2022 36 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 318 B 318 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 162,50 $
Average target price 177,55 $
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.47%318 083
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.52%406 803
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.71%207 997
BP PLC38.53%99 926
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.75%72 885
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION56.18%49 832