Airplanes are used to deliver cargo, shuttle travelers, fight fires-and even mitigate methane emissions.

Chevron is teaming up with Bridger Photonics, using their flyovers to detect methane leaks along pipelines and other infrastructure. The information shared can be used to guide repairs.

Chevron's work is expanding to cover operations in the Permian Basin, the DJ Basin and more recently, San Joaquin Valley, California.

"Our goal is simple-keep methane in the pipe. This technology helps us assure we are doing that," said Bruce Niemeyer, Chevron's Americas president of Exploration and Production. "It's a gamechanger. It can find leaks that are 10 times smaller than other commercial providers are capable of spotting."