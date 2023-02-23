Chevron : Methane detection reaches new heights in angola

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

Two workers walk upstairs on a Mafumeria platform located off the coast of Angola.

When Texan Colby Hall moved across the globe to help drive Chevron's lower carbon progress in Angola, a world of adventure awaited her.

She traveled to places she wouldn't otherwise have seen, forged friendships with locals, picked up a new language and was immersed in a new culture. Her professional experience as an integrated optimization team lead at Chevron was just as rich.

She recently led a 20-day drone campaign offshore Angola as part of Chevron's ongoing efforts to find and minimize methane emissions throughout our worldwide operations.

Data gathered from the survey of multiple platforms will be analyzed and used to prioritize our queue of lower carbon projects in Angola, one of Africa's largest oil producers.