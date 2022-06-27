Chevron : Neurodiversity program energizes our workforce

Bill Braun, Chevron chief information officer, is passionate about neurodiversity, both because of his experiences throughout his career and his relationship with family members who have been diagnosed on the spectrum. He recognizes the highly analytical, unique talents of neurodiverse professionals can bring innovation and incredible problem solving in IT teams and beyond.

"Neurodivergent individuals have a strong skill set that can be often overlooked or seen as a challenge instead of a strength," Bill said