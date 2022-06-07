Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/07 04:03:39 pm EDT
180.20 USD   +1.91%
05:52pCHEVRON : New fund unwraps lower carbon future
PU
12:44pQatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources
RE
11:26aQatar picks Exxon, Total for mega-LNG expansion project - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : New fund unwraps lower carbon future

06/07/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

our operationsnew fund unwraps lower carbon future

1 min read | june 07, 2022

Chevron has invested in Emerald Technology Ventures' sustainable packaging fund to support innovation in packaging, from raw materials to end-of-life solutions.

  • Emerald Technology Ventures is a cleantech-focused venture capital investment firm. This packaging fund will join their existing funds targeting energy, water and industrial innovation.
why it matters

This fund leverages Emerald's research, network and expertise to find and support innovative start-up companies that could be part of the future energy system. This newest fund seeks to potentially expand technologies with the goal of achieving higher-yield, lower-carbon approaches to sustainable packaging.

The fund will invest in sectors along the packaging value chain, including the following:

  • lower carbon feedstocks
  • functional and smart materials
  • designing for reuse and recycling
  • collection, sorting, cleaning and recycling technologies
  • digital and connected solutions
  • new business models
our thought bubble
"We want to be part of the solution. Collaborations like this enable partnerships with other companies along the value chain and allow us to come together to find innovative solutions in this space," said Luis Alcoser, Chevron's general manager of Future Energy.
topics covered
chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
05:52pCHEVRON : New fund unwraps lower carbon future
PU
12:44pQatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources
RE
11:26aQatar picks Exxon, Total for mega-LNG expansion project - sources
RE
09:10aCowen & Co Adjusts Chevron Price Target to $179 From $165, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07:51aGoldman Sachs Raises Chevron's Price Target to $181 From $160, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/06CHEVRON : Eliminating energy barriers in asia pacific
PU
06/06CHEVRON : Eliminating energy barriers in asia pacific
PU
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
06/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Chevron Price Target to $185 From $188, Maintains Equal Weight R..
MT
06/03CHEVRON : Lower carbon factors into facilities design
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 B - -
Net income 2022 31 939 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 347 B 347 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 176,83 $
Average target price 180,48 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.69%347 438
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.53%416 433
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD16.87%225 944
BP PLC33.27%106 053
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.68%76 122
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.95%59 179