Tests of discipline are nothing new to Moreno, who has completed full and half marathons in the U.S., South Korea, Turkey and Venezuela. She began running as a child with her father, creating priceless memories of time spent together over post-run ice cream.

Perhaps it's fitting that up to 75,000 barrels of sweet crude oil per day are expected to start flowing at Ballymore's anticipated completion in 2025.

"When you start a project as a concept, it feels overwhelming," Moreno said. "Similar to marathons, it requires discipline, planning and a great team to cross that finish line safely."