Chevron : Offshore project energizes an atlantic canada economy

Newfoundland and Labrador are home to one of the most prolific fishing industries in the world. Nearly 200 miles off its coast beneath the Atlantic Ocean is an oil field with a similar track record.

Chevron drilled the Hibernia discovery well in 1979 and the first barrel was produced from the project in 1997. As the site celebrates 25 years since first production, the impact extends globally, surpassing more than 1 billion barrels of oil. Some of it has been sent to Europe, which is facing an energy crisis.