Chevron : Offshore project to give much-needed production boost

The Anchor platform is being assembled in Texas.

Meeting a big deadline can be tough in the best of times. Seeing an approximately $5.7 billion capital project through a global pandemic, supply chain crisis and labor shortage takes it to another level.

Despite those conditions, Chevron approached near completion of the Anchor semi-submersible oil platform with rigorous planning and a committed and talented team. Anchor is one of our U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore projects.

"I have been on the project for several years and enjoyed coming in early and seeing it through to engineering and fabrication," said Chris Braun, Anchor's floating production unit delivery manager.

"I witnessed our team's accomplishment of building something out of nothing."