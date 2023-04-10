Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
01:14:43 2023-04-10 pm EDT
167.93 USD   +0.16%
01:06pChevron : Offshore project to give much-needed production boost
PU
12:08pPioneer Natural jumps on report of buyout talks with Exxon
RE
04:02aDBRS Morningstar Confirms Chevron Corporation at AA, Stable
AQ
Chevron : Offshore project to give much-needed production boost

04/10/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
our operationsoffshore project to give much-needed production boost

2 min read | april 10, 2023

The Anchor platform is being assembled in Texas.

Meeting a big deadline can be tough in the best of times. Seeing an approximately $5.7 billion capital project through a global pandemic, supply chain crisis and labor shortage takes it to another level.

Despite those conditions, Chevron approached near completion of the Anchor semi-submersible oil platform with rigorous planning and a committed and talented team. Anchor is one of our U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore projects.

"I have been on the project for several years and enjoyed coming in early and seeing it through to engineering and fabrication," said Chris Braun, Anchor's floating production unit delivery manager.

"I witnessed our team's accomplishment of building something out of nothing."

why it matters

Developing the Anchor Field, 140 miles off the Louisiana coast, will help Chevron increase oil and gas production to meet growing demand for lower-carbon energy.

Our platforms in the Gulf of Mexico are some of the lowest carbon intensity-producing assets in the world.

When complete, the facility will be as tall as a 25-story building and have an area similar to that of a football field. Thousands of employees and contractors united throughout the world to turn our vision into a reality.

The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Production is targeted to begin next year.

"It's about meeting energy demand," Braun said. "We're continuing to add barrels to the pipeline for our country, and we help provide affordable energy that's important for everyone's way of life."

In Texas, a crane lifts the Anchor platform's topsides to place onto the hull, which was fabricated in South Korea.

dive deeper

The Anchor Field was discovered in 2014. Chevron is the operator of the Anchor project and holds a 62.86% working interest, with co-owner TotalEnergies E&P USA holding the remaining interest.

Engineering work was underway in March 2020 when South Korea-based team members were moved back to Houston, Texas, in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams worked through the pandemic, following health and safety protocols, during a time when much of the world was under lockdown. Then came pandemic-induced supply chain challenges and a skilled worker shortage.

"We put in a lot of hard work to overcome those challenges," Braun said. "Our team went above and beyond to help the project progress under very difficult circumstances."

Anchor's hull approaches the shoreline of Ingleside, Texas, after completing its more than two-month journey aboard Boskalis's Vanguard heavy transport vessel from South Korea.

something to celebrate

Last July, the Anchor project reached a significant milestone as the completed hull travelled from South Korea to the Gulf of Mexico on a more than two-month journey.

The hull is now moored in Ingleside, Texas, as crews continue construction this year. Chevron has already installed the topside and living quarters onto the hull, and crews are now completing systems commissioning and integration work.

Said Braun, "It's very gratifying to see what we designed come to fruition."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 17:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
