How can lower carbon fuels power more cars on the road today? Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Products, joined a panel at the FT Future of the Car Summit to talk about where fuel is heading.
Three key takeaways from the discussion:
- Lower carbon fuels need to be reliable and competitively priced. Long-term policies that encourage investment can ensure that customers have access to the energy they need, when they need it.
- It's possible for lower carbon intensity fuels to have an impact today. However, making them affordable requires supportive policies.
- It will take many technologies and solutions to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuel. Well-designed policies could help lower carbon emissions from existing cars and infrastructure.
