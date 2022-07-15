Chevron : Permian basin operations to tap into more recycled water

Permian wells can bring up as much as five times more water than oil and gas. We treat that "produced" water so it can be recycled and reused during hydraulic fracturing operations.

Produced water that can't be recycled for Chevron's hydraulic fracturing is transported to be used by other operators in their fracturing operations when and where possible. When this is not possible, water is safely reinjected thousands of feet into the ground.

Chevron continues to strengthen our water management practices worldwide. We're seeking to protect fresh water by: