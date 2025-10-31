Chevron has reported adjusted net income of $3.63bn for Q3 2025, or $1.85 per share, EPS that is up nearly 4% over the previous quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations.



These results reflect record production, strong cash generation and sustained cash returns to shareholders, management said, adding that the integration of Hess is progressing well, unlocking synergies.



Compared to the same period in 2024, Chevron's production rose 27% in the US and 21% globally in Q3, reaching record levels, while its adjusted free cash flow increased over 50% to $7bn.



The energy group added that it distributed $6bn in cash to its shareholders during the past quarter, bringing the total distributed over the last three years to more than $78bn.