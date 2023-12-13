Josh Hays' search for the right job took him across state borders and industries before he finally found it in New Mexico.

His work in the Permian Basin involves helping meet the world's growing energy demand. Hays' specialty is repairing methane leaks identified by Chevron's emissions mitigation program.

"I love working with my team and the enthusiasm we share for protecting the environment," said Hays, a Chevron maintenance planning team lead. "It's a great feeling to finish work at the end of the day and know you've made a difference."