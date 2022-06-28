Chevron : Relaunching careers through our returnship program

Life happens, and sometimes we must make tough decisions. Many talented individuals consciously step away from their careers for childcare, elder care, military service, or - more recently - navigating a global pandemic.

Chevron's Welcome Back Returnship Program is designed to support and develop experienced professionals when they make the next decision: to re-enter the workforce following a career break. "Transitioning back into the workforce should not be a barrier to growth," Mike Wirth, Chevron chairman and CEO.

While the Welcome Back Program isn't exclusive to women, a majority of those taking leave from work are. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as schools and daycares closed, millions of women left the job market to care for their children. In the beginning of 2022, women were still short 1.8 million jobs since February 2020.

a path from caregiving to engineering

Amy Henry spent 22 years at the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery in process engineering, planning and operations. As her children approached middle school and her aging parents needed assistance, Amy decided to leave the workforce to focus on caring for the family.

After almost a decade away, she was ready to return to Chevron. With an extensive background in refining technologies and oils planning, Amy was a solid candidate for a senior process engineer position on Chevron's Strategy and Business Planning Team.

"I felt very supported," said Amy.