Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 09:07:27 am EDT
161.51 USD   -1.01%
09:06aChevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience
BU
05/11Hermes Investment Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Shareholders of Chevron
CI
05/11Sisters of St. Francis Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Chevron Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience

05/12/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced the release of a new package design for its full line of Chevron Delo® heavy duty diesel engine oils – including the new Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 full synthetic, high-performance engine oil for diesel pick-up trucks. The 1-gallon jug will feature a two-handle system for improved handling and a smoother “no-glug” pour. Both the 1- and 2.5-gallon jugs include new label designs for easier product selection and will feature a QR code for immediate access to comprehensive product details. The transition to the new packaging will take place beginning this month.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the new ergonomically-improved 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon jugs across our Chevron Delo® product line,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron commercial sector manager. “After extensive packaging research and gathering of customer feedback, we landed on a design that improves product handling, decreases any glug that can lead to spills, and provides an overall better user experience.”

Better performance inside and out

The new Delo® product line package design includes:

  • Two-handle 1-gallon jug to accommodate customers’ requests for a more confident pour, a better grasp and easier carrying
  • Air-scoop opening that decreases risk of spilling or glugging
  • Updated product shape for better storage, better fit on the shelf, and less space needed
  • Updated label design for easier selection of the right product
  • QR code on front label to provide customer with quick access to proof of performance, application and use data points.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
09:06aChevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience
BU
05/11Hermes Investment Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Shareholders of Chevron
CI
05/11Sisters of St. Francis Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Chevron Corporation
CI
05/11INSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (OPK) OPKO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $329.2M, vs. Street Est of $331.5M
MT
05/09Chevron Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/09INSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
05/06INSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
05/05Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
05/05Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 32 138 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 321 B 321 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 163,16 $
Average target price 177,11 $
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.04%320 579
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.84%365 607
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.43%214 490
BP PLC27.05%100 195
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.61%73 568
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.46.13%50 570