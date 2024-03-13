Speaking at the Reuters Automotive USA 2023 conference in Detroit, Michigan,Kaustav Sinha, Chevron's director of strategic partnerships, noted that drop-in fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends and renewable diesel, can work with internal combustion engines and existing fuel infrastructure. That makes them a viable, scalable, lower carbon option that preserves customer choice, while helping make a difference in lowering carbon intensity.
