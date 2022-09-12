Chevron : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber

On September 15, Chevron's retail shareholders will get the opportunity to ask an energy executive why he runs a business the way he does.

We will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday with Pierre Breber, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chevron. During the event, the first of our Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, Breber will answer questions submitted and voted on by registered shareholders.

"At Chevron, we believe it is important to engage with all of our shareholders and are continuously seeking new ways to ensure our investors are heard," said Roderick Green, head of Investor Relations. "Individual investors-which are a large and important part of our shareholder base-haven't traditionally had a platform to engage directly with Chevron's leadership and we're committed to finding a solution."