Chevron : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber

retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber
1 min read | september 12, 2022
Pierre Breber, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chevron
On September 15, Chevron's retail shareholders will get the opportunity to ask an energy executive why he runs a business the way he does.
We will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday with Pierre Breber, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chevron. During the event, the first of our Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, Breber will answer questions submitted and voted on by registered shareholders.
"At Chevron, we believe it is important to engage with all of our shareholders and are continuously seeking new ways to ensure our investors are heard," said Roderick Green, head of Investor Relations. "Individual investors-which are a large and important part of our shareholder base-haven't traditionally had a platform to engage directly with Chevron's leadership and we're committed to finding a solution."
how it works
Chevron is working with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions. Registered users submit questions into the queue, and they are voted on by other investors before being presented to Breber. The idea is that the highest-ranked questions-the ones most investors are interested in-make their way directly to Breber.
"This event gives our individual shareholders a platform to engage directly with Chevron's leadership," said Green. "This approach allows us to better understand their sentiment and priorities."
the details
Registered and verified Chevron retail shareholders are invited to submit and vote on questions here, and access to the live webcast will be available here. The idea is to start a dialogue and promote the exchange of information between Chevron and its retail investor base.
The Q&A session will be moderated by Devin McDermott, head of North American Integrated Energy Research at Morgan Stanley. It begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.
