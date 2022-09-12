Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-09-12 am EDT
163.58 USD   +2.25%
10:40aCHEVRON : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber
PU
10:13aPiper Sandler Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $190 from $189, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/10Demand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

our operationsretail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber

1 min read | september 12, 2022

Pierre Breber, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chevron

On September 15, Chevron's retail shareholders will get the opportunity to ask an energy executive why he runs a business the way he does.

We will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday with Pierre Breber, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chevron. During the event, the first of our Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, Breber will answer questions submitted and voted on by registered shareholders.

"At Chevron, we believe it is important to engage with all of our shareholders and are continuously seeking new ways to ensure our investors are heard," said Roderick Green, head of Investor Relations. "Individual investors-which are a large and important part of our shareholder base-haven't traditionally had a platform to engage directly with Chevron's leadership and we're committed to finding a solution."

how it works

Chevron is working with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions. Registered users submit questions into the queue, and they are voted on by other investors before being presented to Breber. The idea is that the highest-ranked questions-the ones most investors are interested in-make their way directly to Breber.

"This event gives our individual shareholders a platform to engage directly with Chevron's leadership," said Green. "This approach allows us to better understand their sentiment and priorities."

the details

Registered and verified Chevron retail shareholders are invited to submit and vote on questions here, and access to the live webcast will be available here. The idea is to start a dialogue and promote the exchange of information between Chevron and its retail investor base.

The Q&A session will be moderated by Devin McDermott, head of North American Integrated Energy Research at Morgan Stanley. It begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

topics covered
chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
10:40aCHEVRON : Retail investors invited to Q&A session with CFO pierre breber
PU
10:13aPiper Sandler Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $190 from $189, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
09/10Demand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets
RE
09/09CHEVRON : Incubator plays matchmaker with businesses, new energy tech
PU
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
09/08CHEVRON : How the energy sector helped fuel victory during second world war
PU
09/08Chevron Affiliate Granted Interest in Three Permits to Evaluate Carbon Storage Offshore..
MT
09/08Chevron Granted Interest in Three Permits to Assess Carbon Storage Offshore Australia
BU
09/08Zero Emission Industries, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Chevron Corp..
CI
09/07US Stocks Climb Wednesday as Crude Oil Prices Slide
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 B - -
Net income 2022 36 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 313 B 313 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 159,97 $
Average target price 177,55 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.32%313 131
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.71%402 177
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.49%205 009
BP PLC36.40%97 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.75%72 873
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION56.29%49 867