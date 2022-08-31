Chevron : Richmond classrooms get a helping hand after vandalism

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

Eyes wide with surprise as well as determination, Chevron volunteer Jennifer Michael stepped onto the campus of Lincoln Elementary School in Richmond, California, in mid-July. Instead of walking by tidy classrooms well-stocked with school supplies, she stepped over shattered glass. Desks and notebooks littered the hallway floors. Vending machines were toppled and broken.

Tragically, Lincoln Elementary and five other nearby public schools were significantly vandalized over the summer.

Chevron, working with nonprofit DonorsChoose, acted quickly to help the local school district restore, repair and recover as the new school year approached.