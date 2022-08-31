Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-08-31 pm EDT
158.58 USD   -1.27%
02:51pCHEVRON : Richmond classrooms get a helping hand after vandalism
PU
09:05aChevron Announces Q&A Series for Shareholders
BU
08/30Restoring Chevron operations in Venezuela depends on U.S. -minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Richmond classrooms get a helping hand after vandalism

08/31/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
people and communityrichmond classrooms get a helping hand after vandalism

2 min read | august 31, 2022

Eyes wide with surprise as well as determination, Chevron volunteer Jennifer Michael stepped onto the campus of Lincoln Elementary School in Richmond, California, in mid-July. Instead of walking by tidy classrooms well-stocked with school supplies, she stepped over shattered glass. Desks and notebooks littered the hallway floors. Vending machines were toppled and broken.

Tragically, Lincoln Elementary and five other nearby public schools were significantly vandalized over the summer.

Chevron, working with nonprofit DonorsChoose, acted quickly to help the local school district restore, repair and recover as the new school year approached.

joining forces

Working alongside teachers, school staff, custodians and Richmond residents, Jennifer and a group of Chevron volunteers, including employees from the Richmond Refinery, cleaned up the mess.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do-an 'all hands on deck' kind of situation," she said. "Kids need to feel safe in order to learn. Teachers and administrators everywhere have had a rough few years. To add senseless destruction on top of everything else is mind-boggling."

But our support didn't stop there.

funding to restore and grow

Together with DonorsChoose, Chevron came through with more than $94,000 in funding.

  • $10,000 for each of the six vandalized schools for replacement supplies and materials
  • $34,090 for 50 teacher-requested projects in 21 schools across the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD)

"DonorsChoose is well situated to support the schools and teachers immediately," said Lily Rahnema, community engagement manager at Chevron Richmond.

"Their program allows teachers to request items and receive the materials they need in a matter of days. It was the fastest, most efficient way to get the resources in this kind of situation."

supporting success

"I would like to personally share my heartfelt appreciation for Chevron's support of our community during this time," said Kenneth Chris Hurst Sr., superintendent of WCCUSD. "We're especially grateful not only for your support of our vandalized schools but also for supporting our schools with high-priority needs."

"Your support means a lot and will assist us with opening our schools in a manner where we are better able to support our students' success."

kenneth chris hurst sr.

west contra costa unified school district superintendent

building on a vital partnership

Our alliance in Richmond with DonorsChoose is one in a series of joint educational successes.

  • Since 2010, Chevron has worked through DonorsChoose to donate nearly $60 million toward classroom project requests from over 36,000 teachers in the communities where we operate.
  • In 2020, Chevron partnered with DonorsChoose to advance racial equity through education. We're supporting students with resources that promote racial equity and increase access to STEM opportunities for Black, Latinx and Indigenous Americans.
topics covered
Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 18:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 238 B - -
Net income 2022 36 584 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 314 B 314 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 160,62 $
Average target price 177,16 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.29%314 403
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.40%401 385
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.39%210 520
BP PLC35.93%98 255
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.31%71 495
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION58.62%50 610