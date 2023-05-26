Chevron : Rotterdam landfill gets new lease on life

Though our activities at the Port of Rotterdam ended in 2007, our work at the site wasn't finished. Since then, other parties have used the property as we have worked to restore the area.

"Some people think this is just an excavation, but there's a lot more to it than that," said Ivanska Fontanez, an environmental scientist with Chevron who has been part of the soil removal project since 2020. "We started with a mountain, and now we're screening four meters below the surface to see what kind of impact there was."

Our remediation efforts will allow the port to repurpose the area, which could benefit both the next operator and the port at large.