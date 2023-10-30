By Rhiannon Hoyle

Chevron said Monday that workers at two large natural-gas operations in Australia have voted in favor of new labor agreements, ending a dispute that has rattled global gas markets.

"Chevron Australia is pleased to confirm the proposed enterprise agreements for frontline field operations employees at our Gorgon and Wheatstone gas facilities have been supported by the majority of employees in a vote," a spokesperson for the U.S. energy giant said in an emailed statement.

The agreements will now be sent to Australia's Fair Work Commission--the country's labor regulator--for approval, the spokesperson said.

Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities account for roughly 7% of the world's liquefied natural-gas supply and analysts had cautioned that disruptions to production due to the dispute could result in more competition globally for LNG cargoes.

