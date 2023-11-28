Chevron Corp.'s Richmond, Calif., refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area was back online Tuesday after an overnight power outage led to unplanned flaring, according to a company filing with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

In an update filing Chevron said a series of unplanned unit shutdowns led to the upset, prompting the company to conduct an investigation into the root cause of the incident.

The "large flames" and "black smoke" seen spewing from the facility overnight have since been contained and all flaring has stopped.

"We did indeed have a power outage that impacted some of our operations at Richmond and caused flaring at the refinery," a company spokesperson told OPIS on Tuesday. "We worked to get the operations back in order and flaring ceased yesterday evening."

"We continue uninterrupted supply to our customers," the spokesperson added.

The company issued a Level 1 notification to the Community Warning System Monday evening, according to a post Chevron shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Level 1 incident does not require action by the public.

