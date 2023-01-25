Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chevron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:24:43 2023-01-25 pm EST
183.01 USD   +1.20%
05:17pChevron announces $75 bln buyback program, raises dividend
RE
04:59pChevron Sets $75 Billion Stock Repurchase Program, Dividend Increase
DJ
04:43pChevron raises quarterly dividend, announces $75 bln buyback program
RE
Chevron Sets $75 Billion Stock Repurchase Program, Dividend Increase

01/25/2023 | 04:59pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Chevron Corp. on Wednesday announced a $75 billion stock repurchase program and an increase to its quarterly dividend.

The company's board of directors authorized the repurchase of the company's shares in an aggregate amount of $75 billion.

The authorization takes effect on April 1 and replaces the previous repurchase program of $25 billion from January 2019, the company said.

Chevron's board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, an increase of 6%.

The new payout, equal to $6.04 a year, represents an annual yield of roughly 3.4% based on Wednesday's closing price of $179.08.

The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record by the close of business on Feb. 16.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1659ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.97% 179.08 Delayed Quote.0.65%
WTI 0.45% 80.497 Delayed Quote.1.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 239 B - -
Net income 2022 37 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 350 B 350 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 79,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 180,83 $
Average target price 191,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.65%349 660
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.69%148 046
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.50%77 982
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%69 128
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.62%67 060
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.57%58 366