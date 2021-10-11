Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chevron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
110.07 USD   +1.87%
06:53aChevron commits to net zero emissions by 2050
RE
06:46aCHEVRON : Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
BU
10/08Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks falter after weak jobs report
RE
Chevron : Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target

10/11/2021 | 06:46am EDT
  • Adopts 2050 net zero aspiration for upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions
  • Sets new 2028 GHG intensity target for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) issued an updated climate change resilience report that further details the company’s ambition to advance our lower carbon future. Chevron adopted a 2050 net zero aspiration for equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The TCFD-aligned report describes how Chevron is incorporating Scope 3 emissions into its greenhouse gas emission targets by establishing a Portfolio Carbon Intensity (PCI) target inclusive of Scope 1 and 2 as well as Scope 3 emissions* from the use of its products.

“Solutions start with problem solving, which is exactly what the people of Chevron do – and have excelled at for over 140 years,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. “This report offers further insights about our strategy, how we are investing in lower-carbon businesses and why we believe this is an exciting time to be in the energy industry.”

Chevron’s new PCI target assists with transparent carbon accounting and company comparison from publicly available data. The target covers the full value chain, including Scope 3 emissions from the use of products. The company has set a greater than 5 percent carbon emissions intensity reduction target from 2016 levels by 2028. This target is aligned with Chevron’s strategy which allows flexibility to grow its traditional business, provided it remains increasingly carbon-efficient, and pursue growth in lower-carbon businesses. Chevron plans to publish a PCI methodology document and online tool to enable third parties to calculate PCI for energy companies.

Chevron’s 2050 equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 net zero aspiration builds on the company’s disciplined approach to target setting and action. The path to this net zero aspiration anticipates partnerships with multiple stakeholders and progress in technology, policy, regulations, and offset markets.

“We regularly engage with stakeholders and investors to understand their views and to be responsive to their increasing expectations on all issues, including ESG,” said Dr. Ronald Sugar, Chevron’s lead director. “Our updated report demonstrates our goal to partner with many stakeholders to work toward a lower carbon future.”

The full report is online here.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance our lower carbon strategy, we are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

* Scope 1 includes direct emissions of the six Kyoto Protocol greenhouse gases (GHG)--carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), sulfur hexafluoride, perfluorocarbons, and hydrofluorocarbons. Scope 2 includes indirect GHG emissions from imported electricity and steam. Scope 3 includes other indirect emissions, including use of products. The PCI includes Scope 3 emissions from the use of products. More information is available in our updated climate change resilience report, which is aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron’s energy transition plans and operations that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about the petroleum, chemicals, and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” “guidance,” “focus,” “on schedule,” “on track,” “is slated,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” “poised,” “potential,” “ambitions,” “aspires,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve the goals, targets, and aspirations outlined in this news release depends on making extensive progress with independent third parties, including development of policy and regulatory support, technological advancement, successful commercial negotiations, availability of cost-effective and verifiable offsets in a global market, and the granting of necessary permits by governing authorities. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural-gas prices and demand for our products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; development of large carbon capture and offsets markets; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory, and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing, and chemicals margins; the company’s ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions, and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; the results of operations and financial condition of the company’s suppliers, vendors, partners, and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company’s joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural-gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction, or startup of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company’s operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company’s control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment, or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company’s future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms, or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company’s ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 18 through 23 of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
