Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Shipbuilding

11/15/2021 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
featurebuilding our future

we've undertaken the largest shipbuilding and fleet modernization program in our recent history

As part of our recent 13-vessel shipbuilding program, over the course of 2013-2015, Chevron Shipping Company took delivery of one Suezmax dynamically positioned (DP) shuttle tanker, two Suezmax DP lightering vessels, four very large crude carriers and four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Our newest vessel, the Asia Endeavor, is the fourth of six new LNG carriers being built to support our growing role as a leader in LNG. The last two ships are scheduled for delivery in 2017.

chevron's shipbuilding and fleet modernization program
Chevron is currently undertaking the largest shipbuilding and fleet modernization program in recent corporate history. As part of this program, the company will be taking delivery of six new LNG tankers to support our growing role as a leader in LNG.

By liquefying natural gas, we are able to transport it safely and efficiently. In 2015, two new state-of-the-art LNG carriers joined our fleet. At the conclusion of the current shipbuilding effort, Chevron will have a total of 10 LNG carriers in our operated fleet. The addition of these ships will enable us to further link our projects to the market and help meet the growing demand for LNG around the world.

Each of our new LNG ships includes four cargo tanks. Each tank can hold approximately 40,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and keep it at the necessary −260 degrees Fahrenheit (−162° C) as it travels across the oceans. And cleaner-burning natural gas can be used to power the ships themselves.

The Asia Energy, one of the new LNG carriers, during sea trials in South Korea.

Chevron Shipping Company operates a fleet of approximately 30 ships - from conventional crude and product carriers to technologically advanced DP vessels and LNG carriers. In addition to providing marine transportation for the company, Chevron Shipping provides technical, commercial and operational support to projects such as the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG developments offshore Western Australia.

Published: November 2021

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:44:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
11:45aCHEVRON : Shipbuilding
PU
10:27aUBS Lifts Chevron to Buy From Neutral, Price Target to $125 From $110, Citing 'Oil Upcy..
MT
07:35aUBS Upgrades Chevron to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $125
MT
07:09aCHEVRON CORPORATION : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
06:34aOil Prices Down as Market Looks Ahead to Impending Supply Surplus, Commerzbank Says
MT
05:42aOPEC+ Sees No Need to Raise Output Faster, Members Say
MT
02:08aSaipem Secures Over $600 Million Of Offshore Contracts
MT
11/12Adani Enterprises Signs MoU to Back Technology Startups in Israel
MT
11/11Oil Prices Under Pressure as US President Biden Seeks Ways to Curb Rising Energy Prices..
MT
11/11INSIDER SELL : Chevron
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 15 858 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 47 736
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 114,23 $
Average target price 127,31 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner President-Technical Center & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.26%220 200
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.83%270 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.62%221 508
BP PLC33.79%90 736
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%61 566
NESTE OYJ-20.66%41 269