Chevron : Shipbuilding

As part of our recent 13-vessel shipbuilding program, over the course of 2013-2015, Chevron Shipping Company took delivery of one Suezmax dynamically positioned (DP) shuttle tanker, two Suezmax DP lightering vessels, four very large crude carriers and four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Our newest vessel, the Asia Endeavor, is the fourth of six new LNG carriers being built to support our growing role as a leader in LNG. The last two ships are scheduled for delivery in 2017.

Each of our new LNG ships includes four cargo tanks. Each tank can hold approximately 40,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and keep it at the necessary −260 degrees Fahrenheit (−162° C) as it travels across the oceans. And cleaner-burning natural gas can be used to power the ships themselves.