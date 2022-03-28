Chevron : Singapore Launches Caltex Carbon Offset Programme

Singapore, March 28, 2022 - Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd., which markets the Caltex® retail brand in Singapore, has launched the Caltex Carbon Offset Programme, the first voluntary carbon offset programme for its Caltex service stations in Singapore. Integrated into CaltexGO, Caltex's mobile payment app, customers enrolled in the Caltex loyalty programme can choose to opt-in and use their loyalty points earned from their fuel purchase to offset a portion of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the combustion of the fuel purchased when they make payment for their fuel purchases via the CaltexGO app.

Using loyalty points voluntarily contributed by customers enrolled in the Caltex loyalty programme, Caltex and/or its affiliates will purchase verifiable carbon offsets from projects that reduce, remove or avoid portion of GHG emissions from the atmosphere and retire such carbon offsets on a monthly basis, so as to offset a portion of the greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of relevant fuel purchased.

Brant Fish, President of Chevron International Fuels & Lubricants said, "In 2021, Chevron made progress on more than 35 GHG emission reduction projects, including the first production of renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, and sustainable aviation fuel. These are very good results, which we delivered because of the actions we took over the past few years to strengthen our portfolio, and make Chevron an even more disciplined, efficient, and lower-carbon energy company. In 2022, we are proud to expand on Chevron's lower carbon options for consumers with the launch of the first Caltex Carbon Offset Programme in Singapore. We are driving energy progress essential to a growing, dynamic world while listening to customer feedback."

When customers fuel up at Caltex service stations and pay via the CaltexGO app, a fuel purchase of 50 litres will generate 100 loyalty points. The customer may opt in to contribute their loyalty points earned from their fuel purchase towards the purchase of carbon offsets and offset a portion of the GHG emissions from the combustion of their fuel purchased. These carbon offsets are verified by an independent third-party, the Verified Carbon Standard Program.

For the launch, Chevron Singapore has chosen to purchase carbon offsets from identified nature-based projects from the Verra registry. More details of the projects can be found in Annex A.

"Chevron Singapore is committed to protecting the environment and we believe our customers are too. By integrating the option to participate in the Caltex Carbon Offset Programme in CaltexGO, we kept it simple, allowing our customers to enjoy the seamless experience they are familiar with," said Fish. "We will continue to test and evaluate our programme to provide lower carbon options for our customers in the future."

The Caltex retail network in Singapore consists of 26 Caltex service stations and StarMart-branded convenience stores. All Caltex service stations accept the CaltexGO mobile payment for fuel purchases. Products such as the all-new Caltex with Techron® with Clean & Glide Technology™ petrol, Caltex Diesel with TechronD® and Havoline® motor oil are also available at all Caltex service stations. In partnership with NTUC Link, the Plus! loyalty programme also enables motorists to earn 2 LinkPoints for every litre of fuel purchased at Caltex.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions.

Annex

The Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program allows certified projects to turn their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals into tradable carbon credits. Since its launch in 2006, the VCS Program has grown into the world's largest voluntary GHG program. VCS projects include dozens of technologies and measures which result in GHG emission reductions and removals, including renewable energy, forest and wetland conservation and restoration, transport efficiency improvements, and many others. Here are the details of the two projects we intend to purchase offsets from at the at the launch of the carbon offset programme.