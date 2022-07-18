Chevron : Skin patch could help offshore workers avoid heat stress

For some Chevron employees, glancing at their phones could soon reveal more than the time of day; it could also alert them when they are at risk of experiencing heat stress. To bring this new type of personal protective equipment (PPE) to our offshore workers, we're participating in a groundbreaking study that pairs a wearable biometric device with a smartphone.

Heat stress can sneak up on those who overexert themselves in precarious conditions. The biometric device - basically a skin patch with sensors - provides real-time analysis of data that can flag heat stress triggers. It monitors sweat and electrolyte loss and other factors, notifying workers when to take a break, hydrate or move to a shaded area.