  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-18 pm EDT
139.58 USD   +1.40%
05:34pCHEVRON : Skin patch could help offshore workers avoid heat stress
PU
09:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The calm before the storm?
07/15CHEVRON : Permian basin operations to tap into more recycled water
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Skin patch could help offshore workers avoid heat stress

07/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
our operationsskin patch could help offshore workers avoid heat stress

1 min read | july 18, 2022

For some Chevron employees, glancing at their phones could soon reveal more than the time of day; it could also alert them when they are at risk of experiencing heat stress. To bring this new type of personal protective equipment (PPE) to our offshore workers, we're participating in a groundbreaking study that pairs a wearable biometric device with a smartphone.

Heat stress can sneak up on those who overexert themselves in precarious conditions. The biometric device - basically a skin patch with sensors - provides real-time analysis of data that can flag heat stress triggers. It monitors sweat and electrolyte loss and other factors, notifying workers when to take a break, hydrate or move to a shaded area.

a matter of life or death

Outdoor workers face an increased risk of suffering from heat strain, which can be deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 600 heat-related deaths occur in the U.S. every year. If widely adopted, the biometric technology being piloted could be a game changer in preventing heat stroke.

real-time data

Chevron began researching ways to protect offshore Gulf of Mexico workers from heat stress in 2018 and discovered Epicore Biosystems, a tech startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 2020, we teamed up with Epicore on a wearable patch that could monitor the biomarkers of dehydration.

Results were promising but lacked a real-time, automated analysis of sweat loss. Such measurements make it possible to identify conditions that can lead to heat stress and strain.

In summer 2022, we're testing an improved version of the device that pairs with a smartphone.

a different kind of PPE

"The landscape of health wearables is a new frontier for everyone and for the health and safety industry," said Michelle Stewart, a senior occupational hygienist at Chevron who is overseeing the project. "This technology is often referred to as cutting-edge work, and I'm told that what we're doing this summer is going to be the largest field-based heat stress study ever done in the world."

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 221 B - -
Net income 2022 33 559 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 270 B 270 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 137,65 $
Average target price 178,56 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION17.30%270 457
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.16%356 184
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.42%191 360
BP PLC12.89%84 130
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.79%67 965
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION31.93%45 671