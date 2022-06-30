Chevron : Small inspection tool gives us a peek inside our pipes

Pipers are activated with a magnet supplied by INGU but do not require a team from the company to deploy. Our own staff either put a Piper inside a special inspection device or simply drop one into a pipeline to get to work.

As they move through the pipeline, Pipers measure elevation changes, wall thinning, pressure, acoustics, temperature and more. After a Piper completes its run, we remove it from the end of the pipeline. The data that the Piper has collected is extracted and uploaded to the cloud for analysis. Then we send the Piper back to INGU to be readied for use again.

Typically, inline inspection requires taking pipelines out of service. Pipers can be used in a pipeline that is still up and running, cutting down on the cost of having a pipeline out of service.