Innovation is critical to accelerating the evolution of the energy system. Some solutions needed to overcome technical barriers don't yet exist. Others hold great promise but have only been proven on a small scale.

New patent applications can be a key barometer of innovation. Chevron is one of the leading patent holders in the industry. Worldwide, Chevron holds more than 4,400 active granted patents, with over 3,200 additional patents currently pending.

"Chevron has the capabilities and experience to continue to develop affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy," said Akshay Sahni, general manager of strategy and technology for Chevron Technology Ventures.