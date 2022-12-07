Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-12-07 pm EST
171.99 USD   -0.01%
01:52pChevron : The hunt is on for carbon storage potential in Australia
PU
09:57aChevron : Solar energy field takes shape
PU
09:57aChevron : Lower carbon future is key message at women engineers conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : The hunt is on for carbon storage potential in Australia

12/07/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

emissions solutionsthe hunt is on for carbon storage potential in Australia

2 min read | december 07, 2022

With the Australian government's approval, Chevron and fellow members of three joint ventures are looking into the possibility of storing carbon dioxide (CO2) in areas off the country's northwest coast. Combined, the areas cover nearly 7.8 million acres.

why it matters

Finding storage that keeps CO2 permanently isolated is a crucial part of helping to lower our carbon intensity. Chevron actively pursues storage potential for this greenhouse gas to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

where we're exploring

The areas of potential opportunity sit offshore northwestern Australia in the Carnarvon Basin and off the northern coast in the Bonaparte Basin.

Chevron is already nearby. We operate Gorgon, one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects, off the northwest coast of Australia. The Gorgon Project has captured and stored more than 7 million tonnes of CO2 since August 2019.

We also operate the Wheatstone Project, which produces natural gas, in the same region.

"We bring a technical skill set, and we bring a broad understanding of the rocks in the basin. We've been active in the Carnarvon Basin for decades."

patrick beashel

senior commercial advisor

dive deep

Carbon capture and storage can be an important strategy for energy-intensive businesses that wish to lower the carbon intensity of their operations. These include ethanol and fertilizer production, natural gas processing and hydrogen refining. As a company with extensive experience injecting CO2 safely underground, we use our knowledge and expertise to help others in our industry. We can help in areas where it's hard to abate carbon emissions-such as liquefied natural gas, refining, petrochemicals, power, steel and cement. Sharing what we know and learn has the potential to help lower the carbon intensity of our own operations as well as the operations of others.

topics covered
chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
01:52pChevron : The hunt is on for carbon storage potential in Australia
PU
09:57aChevron : Solar energy field takes shape
PU
09:57aChevron : Lower carbon future is key message at women engineers conference
PU
09:57aChevron : Working to meet the growing demand for energy
PU
12/06Venezuela's Guaido hopes Washington will extend Citgo protection from creditors
RE
12/05Venezuela's oil exports recover in Nov, but still below last year's average
RE
12/05MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 5, 202..
MS
12/05Venezuela sees oil exports financing almost two-thirds of 2023 budget
RE
12/05North American Morning Briefing: Fed Tightening -2-
DJ
12/05North American Morning Briefing: Fed Tightening Fears to..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 239 B - -
Net income 2022 37 471 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,81x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 333 B 333 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 172,01 $
Average target price 191,79 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.46%332 605
CONOCOPHILLIPS60.17%144 058
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.86%75 063
CNOOC LIMITED25.03%61 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.42%61 368
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION128.91%58 103