Chevron : The hunt is on for carbon storage potential in Australia

The areas of potential opportunity sit offshore northwestern Australia in the Carnarvon Basin and off the northern coast in the Bonaparte Basin.

Chevron is already nearby. We operate Gorgon, one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects, off the northwest coast of Australia. The Gorgon Project has captured and stored more than 7 million tonnes of CO 2 since August 2019.

We also operate the Wheatstone Project, which produces natural gas, in the same region.