Chevron : Who's a good boy? robotic dog just one perk of connected workforce

Chevron is using several technologies, including a robotic dog we call Spot, to facilitate safer and more efficient operations.

Robots are the new best friend throughout Chevron's worldwide operations, with a cyborg dog being piloted to help improve efficiency and employee safety.

Spot, a plastic yellow canine with a camera for a head, is just one of the numerous technologies we're using as part of our connected worker program.

We rolled the program out to ensure the roughly 30,000 connected workers using our operational technology systems have access to field data, whether they're working on the other side of town or on the other side of the world.

"Our goal is to arm the connected worker with the new devices and systems that enable easier and more natural access to information, expertise and workflows to improve efficiencies and provide a safer operating environment," said Miranda Palmisano, Chevron's connected worker and extended reality product owner. "This is not just one platform. It is an ecosystem of technologies."