Workers at two large natural-gas plants run by Chevron in Australia began industrial action on Friday, intensifying a dispute that has rattled global gas markets.

The decision came after week-long talks between Chevron and staff at its Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, one of the world's major LNG exporters, failed to result in an agreement over issues such as pay. Industrial action had originally been planned to start on Thursday but was delayed to allow those talks to happen.

Offshore Alliance, a partnership between two local unions, said industrial action had started at 1pm local time in Perth, Western Australia's capital. The action would include work bans and short stoppages ahead of a walkout lasting two weeks from Sept. 14, it said.

Chevron said it had negotiated in good faith but couldn't accept the demands sought by representatives of the around 500 workers.

